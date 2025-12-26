Catholic World News

Jerusalem cardinal, in Christmas message, highlights Christian way of ‘care, tenderness, and love’

December 26, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In his Christmas message, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem contrasted the “common refrain” of “violence, strength, and hatred” with the tenderness and love awakened by the birth of the Incarnation Son of God.

“God, through Jesus Christ, enters in our history, enters in our nights in the reality of the most fragile element we know, a newborn child, who is very fragile, in need of everything, dependent on everything, and very weak,” said Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, OFM.

“A newborn child awakes in everyone tenderness and love, and this is what we need especially in our time,” he added, “and we will continue to be as Christians a place of care, tenderness, and love, without limitations without borders; love without borders; this is what we need right now.”

