Pope, in Christmas message, proclaims Christ as our peace, says responsibility is ‘sure way to peace’

December 25, 2025

In his Christmas message urbi et orbi [to the city and the world], delivered from the central loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica, Pope Leo XIV said that Christ is our peace and that “responsibility is the sure way to peace” (video).

“The announcement of Bethlehem resounds in the Church: the Child born of the Virgin Mary is Christ the Lord, sent by the Father to save us from sin and death,” Pope Leo proclaimed at noon on Christmas Day to the crowds gathered in St. Peter’s Square. “Indeed, he is our peace; he has conquered hatred and enmity through God’s merciful love.”

“Already in the birth of Jesus, we glimpse the fundamental decision that would guide the entire life of the Son of God, even to his death on the cross: the decision not to leave us under the burden of sin, but to bear it himself for us, to take it upon himself,” the Pope said. “He alone could do so.”

“At the same time, however, he showed us what we alone can do, which is to take on our own share of responsibility,” the Pope continued. “Indeed, God, who created us without us, will not save us without us (cf. Saint Augustine, Sermon 169, 11, 13), that is, without our free will to love. Those who do not love are not saved; they are lost. And those who do not love their brother or sister whom they see, cannot love God whom they do not see (cf. 1 Jn 4:20).”

Pope Leo added:

Sisters and brothers, responsibility is the sure way to peace. If all of us, at every level, would stop accusing others and instead acknowledge our own faults, asking God for forgiveness, and if we would truly enter into the suffering of others and stand in solidarity with the weak and the oppressed, then the world would change. Jesus Christ is our peace first of all because he frees us from sin, and also because he shows us the way to overcome conflicts—all conflicts, whether interpersonal or international. Without a heart freed from sin, a heart that has been forgiven, we cannot be men and women of peace or builders of peace. This is why Jesus was born in Bethlehem and died on the cross: to free us from sin. He is the Savior. With his grace, we can and must each do our part to reject hatred, violence and opposition, and to practice dialogue, peace and reconciliation.

As is customary in papal urbi et orbi messages, Pope Leo prayed for victims of wars in various nations, as well as refugees and those suffering from natural disasters.

“On this holy day, let us open our hearts to our brothers and sisters who are in need or in pain,” the Pope then said. “In doing so, we open our hearts to the Child Jesus, who welcomes us with open arms and reveals his divinity to us: ‘But to all who received him… he gave power to become children of God’ (Jn 1:12).”

The Pope concluded:

In a few days’ time, the Jubilee Year will come to an end. The Holy Doors will close, but Christ our hope remains with us always! He is the Door that is always open, leading us into divine life. This is the joyful proclamation of this day: the Child who was born is God made man; he comes not to condemn but to save; his is not a fleeting appearance, for he comes to stay and to give himself. In him, every wound is healed and every heart finds rest and peace. “The Lord’s birth is the birth of peace.” To all of you, I offer heartfelt good wishes for a peaceful and holy Christmas!

