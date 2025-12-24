Catholic World News

India’s bishops condemn attacks on Christians, call for police protection at Christmas

December 24, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India issued a statement yesterday condemning the “alarming rise in attacks on Christians in various states of our country.”

“These targeted incidents, especially against peaceful carol singers and congregations gathered in churches to pray, gravely undermine India’s constitutional guarantees of freedom of religion and the right to live and worship without fear,” the bishops said, before citing specific incidents.

The bishops called on Amit Shah, the nation’s Minister of Home Affairs, to “ensure strict enforcement of law and proactive protection for Christian communities so that the joyful festival of Christmas may be celebrated peacefully, in an atmosphere of security and harmony, across our beloved nation.”

