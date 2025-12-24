Catholic World News

Over 20 million pilgrims have visited Santa Maria Maggiore this year

December 24, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Over 20 million pilgrims have visited the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major during the 2025 jubilee year.

The basilica’s archpriest will close the basilica’s holy door for the jubilee year on December 25. The basilica is also the site of the tomb of Pope Francis, who died on April 21 and was interred there on April 26.

