White House rebuffs bishops’ plea on immigration

December 23, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The White House has dismissed a plea from the Catholic bishops of Florida, who had called for a pause in immigration-enforcement actions during the Christmas season.

In an email response on behalf of the Trump administration, Abigail Jackson wrote: “President Trump was elected based on his promise to the American people to deport criminal aliens. And he’s keeping that promise.”

