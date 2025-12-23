Catholic World News

Foster peace and evangelize, Pope tells leaders of Salesian order

December 23, 2025

In a meeting with the leaders of the Salesians of Don Bosco, Pope Leo XIV emphasized the importance of peace and the centrality of missionary work.

On December 19, Pope Leo received Father Fabio Attard, the rector major of the Church’s second-largest religious institute of men, along with other members of the Salesian general council. The Salesian Information Agency (ANS), in turn, released a remarkably detailed account of the audience.



Father Attard discussed the institute’s four guidelines in 2025-31, which concern conversion and service to the poor, education and pastoral care in the charism, AI and youth mission, and the role of the Salesian Pontifical University.

Pope Leo, in turn, “emphasized peace as a central theme, stressing that it is a ‘constant struggle’ that deserves attention, prayer and, above all, witness. He highlighted how consecrated persons, in particular, have a special responsibility to bear witness to peace in the conflict areas where they work,” according to ANS.

“‘The fact that you are supported by a large network of provinces and congregations places you in a privileged and demanding position to offer meaningful witness,” Pope Leo said.

“When asked about secularization among young people in Europe, the Holy Father responded with realism and hope: many young people have authentic expectations and are sincerely searching,” the ANS report continued. “The challenge is to offer ‘a profound proposal and a meaningful response: not superficial or improvised answers, but proposals capable of going deep, touching the heart and facilitating conversion.’“

Pope Leo also “emphasized the importance of a unified ecclesial response” to AI and “thanked the Salesians for their global missionary work.” ANS reported that the Pope

recalled that “the Church is and must be a missionary Church” for three fundamental reasons: proclaiming the Gospel to those who do not know Christ, evangelizing countries in need, and having the courage to “go where others do not want to go,” without giving in to fear.

Founded by St. John Bosco in 1859 and approved in 1874, the Salesians of Don Bosco have 13,694 members (9,294 of them priests) and 1,782 religious houses, according to the 2025 edition of the Annuario Pontificio. The Society of Jesus, the largest male religious institute, has 13,768 members.

