Catholic author reflects on interrogating Guantanamo prisoners

December 22, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Author and translator Jennifer Bryson, whose most recent published work is a translation of the German Catholic author Ida Görres, reflected on her experience interrogating prisoners at Guantanamo, and how her Catholic faith influenced her approach.

“I said, ‘these are human beings,” she explains. “An interrogation is a conversation between two human beings.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

