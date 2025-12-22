Catholic World News

Pope Leo hails St. Joseph’s example of ‘piety and charity, mercy and abandonment’

December 22, 2025

In his Angelus address on the Fourth Sunday of Advent, Pope Leo XIV upheld St. Joseph as a model of “piety and charity, mercy and abandonment” that Christians should imitate as Christmas approaches (video).

Reflecting on the day’s Gospel reading at Mass (Mt. 1:18-24), Pope Leo told pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square that St. Matthew described St. Joseph as a “just man” (1:19), “characterizing him as a pious Israelite who observes the Law and attends the synagogue. In addition to this, however, Joseph of Nazareth also strikes us as someone who is keenly sensitive and human.”

“We see an example of this even before the Angel reveals to him the mystery that is taking place in Mary,” the Pope said. “When Joseph is faced with a situation that is difficult to understand and accept, with regard to his future bride, he does not choose the path of scandal and public condemnation, but the discreet and benevolent path of secret repudiation (cf. Mt 1:19). In this way, he shows that he understands the deepest meaning of his own religious observance: the meaning of mercy.”

“The purity and nobility of his sentiments, however, become even more evident when the Lord, in a dream, reveals his plan of salvation to him, indicating the unexpected role that he must take up as the spouse of the Virgin Mother of the Messiah,” Pope Leo continued. “Here, indeed, with a great act of faith, Joseph leaves even the last resort of his security and sets sail toward a future that is now totally in God’s hands.”

The Pope commented:

Piety and charity, mercy and abandonment: these are the virtues of the man from Nazareth that today’s liturgy shows us, so that they may accompany us in these last days of Advent, towards Christmas. These are important attitudes that educate the heart to encounter Christ and our brothers and sisters. They can also help us to be, for one another, a welcoming manger, a hospitable home, a sign of God’s presence. In this time of grace, let us not waste the opportunity to practice them: forgiving, encouraging, giving a little hope to those with whom we live and those we meet; and renewing in prayer our filial abandonment to the Lord and his providence, entrusting everything to him with confidence. May we find help from the Virgin Mary and Saint Joseph, who, with faith and great love, were the first to welcome Jesus, the Savior of the world.

Following the recitation of the Angelus, Pope Leo blessed the bambinelli, or figures of the baby Jesus in Nativity scenes, which children brought with them to St. Peter’s Square.

“Dear children, as you stand before your Nativity scenes, please pray to Jesus for the Pope’s intentions as well,” the Pope said. “In particular, let us pray together that all the world’s children may live in peace. I thank you from the bottom of my heart!”

