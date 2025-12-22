Catholic World News

Pontiff prays that young people understand importance of sacramental marriage, be open to life

December 22, 2025

At the conclusion of his December 20 jubilee audience, Pope Leo XIV told Polish-speaking pilgrims:

May the Child Jesus fill your hearts, your families, your communities and the whole of society with peace. I entrust young people to him in a special way, so that they may, courageously and full of hope, understand the importance of sacramental marriage and be open to new life.

In its English translation of the Pope’s jubilee audience, the Vatican omitted these words of the Pope, as well as other words that he addressed to non-English-speaking pilgrims.

