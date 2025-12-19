Catholic World News

Pope, in phone call with Israeli president, reiterates Church’s condemnation of anti-Semitism

December 19, 2025

President Isaac Herzog of Israel called Pope Leo XIV on the afternoon of December 17 to extend his Christmas greetings. During the call, which took place three days after the Bondi Beach shooting, Pope Leo “reiterated the Catholic Church’s firm condemnation of all forms of antisemitism,” according to a statement from the Holy See Press Office.

“President Herzog extended his warmest greetings on behalf of the State of Israel to Pope Leo XIV and to Christian communities around the world ahead of the Christmas holiday,” Israel’s Government Press Office tweeted. “President Herzog and Pope Leo XIV discussed the alarming rise in global antisemitism, including the devastating terror attack against the Jewish community in Sydney, and the urgent need to combat all forms of this hatred.”

Echoing the Israeli statement, the Holy See Press Office stated that “during the conversation, in light of the recent terrorist attack in Sydney, the Holy Father reiterated the Catholic Church’s firm condemnation of all forms of antisemitism, which, throughout the world, continues to sow fear in Jewish communities and in society as a whole.”

The Vatican statement added, “Moreover, the Holy Father renewed his appeal for perseverance in the various ongoing peace processes in the region, and emphasized the urgency of intensifying and continuing efforts in the area of humanitarian aid.”

President Herzog “conveyed to Pope Leo XIV the great importance of Israel’s relationship with the Holy See and Christians around the world,” the Israeli statement continued. “He also expressed his tremendous pride in Israel’s Christian communities, whose leaders will gather for an annual festive meeting at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem in the coming weeks.”

“President Herzog and Pope Leo XIV expressed hope for peace and a brighter future for the world following the New Year,” the Israeli statement concluded.

