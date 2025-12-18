Action Alert!
New York Governor Hochul will sign assisted-suicide legislation

December 18, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: New York’s Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that she will sign into law a bill making assisted suicide legal.

The Catholic bishops of New York quickly responded with a statement saying that assisted suicide is a “grave moral evil,” and “in direct conflict with Catholic teaching on the sacredness and dignity of all human life.”

Governor Hochul, a graduate of Catholic University, said that her choice to sign the legislation—making New York the 13th state to allow assisted suicide—was “an incredibly difficult decision.”

