Christian prelates ask Israel to allow treatment for Gaza children

December 18, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Christian leaders of Jerusalem have issued a petition to Israeli authorities, asking them to allow children in Gaza who are suffering from leukemia to be transferred to a hospital on the Mount of Olives for “specialized treatment that is only available to them there.”

The petition, made public by the Latin-rite Catholic Patriarchate of Jerusalem, notes that no effective treatment is available to the children in Gaza hospitals.

