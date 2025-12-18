Action Alert!
Pope expresses gratitude to superiors of women’s religious orders

December 18, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV offered encouragement and expressed gratitude to the International Union of Superiors General as the organization of women religious marked its 60th anniversary.

“In a time marked by rapid change and many urgent needs, your commitment to cooperation and your willingness to stand at the frontiers of mission remain a powerful testimony to the Gospel,” Pope Leo wrote in his letter, dated November 26 and released on December 16.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

