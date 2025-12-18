Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin asks lawmakers to put Christ at the center of their lives, remember God’s judgment

December 18, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, asked Italian lawmakers to put Christ at the center of their lives.

“Christmas must serve to reaffirm the centrality of Christ in our lives,” Cardinal Parolin said to 400 legislators in the Sistine Chapel on the evening of December 16. “Advent is the time when the sense of the Lord’s return is alive, for we all die and we all must present ourselves to the judgment of the tribunal of God.”

“We must make room for him, prepare the manger within ourselves, not only the external one—a beautiful tradition that must be preserved—but above all within ourselves,” he added. “Christmas is an event that must transform us inwardly; otherwise, its meaning remains empty despite the external celebrations.”

