Only Jesus brings peace of heart, Pope tells audience

December 17, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At his weekly public audience on December 17, Pope Leo XIV said that the restlessness that all people experience will be eased when “we ill enter into God’s repose, which is peace and joy.”

The Pope said that restlessness, characterized by “too much doing,” is a sign that the human soul is searching for fulfillment. He quoted the well known saying of St. Augustine: “Lord, you have made us for yourself, and our hearts are restless until they rest in you.”

“Nowadays speed is required everywhere,” the Pope remarked. But energetic activity is not the cure for the feeling of restlessness. The real remedy for the restless soul is “returning to the source of its being, delighting in the joy that never fails, that never disappoints.”

