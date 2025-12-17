Catholic World News

People are ‘very depressed’ in Gaza, says parish priest

December 17, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The pastor of Gaza’s sole Catholic parish said in a new video that people there are “very depressed.”

“There are no more widespread bombings, but unfortunately the war is continuing,” said Father Gabriel Romanelli, IVE. “We still hear bombs today,” and most Gaza residents have are without electricity and drinking water, “which is why many gastrointestinal diseases are developing and spreading.”

“We try to continue with our lives, and we continue to pray, usually for three hours a day, with adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, the Holy Rosary, Mass and other prayers,” he added. “Every day we pray for peace.”

