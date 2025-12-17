Catholic World News

1 killed, 13 worshippers abducted in attack on Nigerian evangelical church

December 17, 2025

» Continue to this story on ACI Africa

CWN Editor's Note: Armed men attacked an evangelical church in Nigeria during a Sunday service, killing one person and abducting 13 worshippers.

The December 14 attack on the Evangelical Church Winning All was the second such attack on a church in the area in the past two weeks. The church is located in Aaaaz-Kiri, in Nigeria’s Kogi State.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!