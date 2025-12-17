Catholic World News

Missionary describes attacks on civilians in Sudan’s Nuba Mountains

December 17, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Father Renato Kizito Sesana, a Comboni missionary, described recent attacks on civilians in Sudan’s Nuba Mountains as the fighting in the nation’s civil war spreads there.

Quoted in the most prominent article in the Vatican newspaper’s December 16 edition, Father Sesana spoke of drone attacks on “a small clinic, near a school, where training sessions are occasionally held for boys and girls who provide health services in the villages.”

The missionary recounted:

The first drone struck suddenly, killing many people instantly. However, a second attack, which occurred a few minutes later, made the massacre even worse. Between the first and second attacks, other students, children from the nearby school, and people who had rushed to help the wounded had arrived. The second drone struck them as well.

Christian Solidarity International reported that the nation’s army was responsible for the attack.

