Pope, in letter, advises young people to show ‘concrete charity,’ turn to St. John Henry Newman

December 17, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Responding to a psychologist’s letter for a message that can “touch the hearts” of young people, Pope Leo XIV spoke of “the importance of Christian witness as a way to help young people encounter Christ: a simple, authentic witness, matured in prayer, in community life, and in the awareness of being ‘continuously loved by God,’” according to a summary of the letter published by Vatican News.

The Pontiff then invited the young to show “concrete charity” at Christmas: “let us invite a poor family or even just a lonely person to Christmas dinner.” He also advised young people to turn to the example of St. John Henry Newman, who can help combat “the darkness of nihilism” and build a true “civilization of peace.”

The exchange was published in the December issue of Piazza San Pietro, a magazine published under the Vatican basilica’s auspices. Pope Leo has continued his predecessor’s custom of answering one letter in each issue.

