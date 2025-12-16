Catholic World News

Federal court sides with New Orleans archdiocese, against priest who alleged discrimination

December 16, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Citing the ministerial expection, a federal district court dismissed a lawsuit filed by Father Kesiena Obienu against the Archdiocese of New Orleans.

The Nigerian-born priest, who was ordained in 2022, alleged discrimination that led to “wrongful termination, failure to promote, failure to allow him to complete the training necessary for promotion, unequal terms and conditions of employment, and retaliation,” according to the court ruling (p. 4). The priest also maintained that he was ordained “against his express wishes” (p. 2).

