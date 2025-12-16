Federal court sides with New Orleans archdiocese, against priest who alleged discrimination
December 16, 2025
CWN Editor's Note: Citing the ministerial expection, a federal district court dismissed a lawsuit filed by Father Kesiena Obienu against the Archdiocese of New Orleans.
The Nigerian-born priest, who was ordained in 2022, alleged discrimination that led to “wrongful termination, failure to promote, failure to allow him to complete the training necessary for promotion, unequal terms and conditions of employment, and retaliation,” according to the court ruling (p. 4). The priest also maintained that he was ordained “against his express wishes” (p. 2).The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
The following is problematic and calls for a closer Canonical investigation: "The priest also maintained that he was ordained “against his express wishes” (p. 2)" According to the Canon Law no one is ordained against his will. Can. 1036: In order to be promoted to the order of diaconate or of presbyterate, the candidate is to present to his bishop (...) a declaration written in his own hand and signed in which he attests that he will receive the sacred order of his own accord and freely (...)