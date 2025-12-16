Catholic World News

Thai desire for military glory is fomenting conflict, Cambodian prelate says

December 16, 2025

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The apostolic prefect of Battambang, Cambodia, attributed the Cambodia–Thailand conflict to the Thai government’s desire for military glory.

Father Enrique Figaredo Alvargonzález, a Spanish Jesuit missionary prelate, told the Fides news agency that “political dynamics [in Thailand] are prompting the military to strive for national glory, even through this war with an external enemy, which they hope will restore unity to the country. But we also see in Thailand that the youth do not share this approach and are calling for peace.”

“We are experiencing this time of trial during Advent and placing our precarious situation and our pain in God’s hands,” added the prelate, who expressed gratitude for Pope Leo’s recent appeal for peace.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!