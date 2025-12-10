Catholic World News

Papal plea for peace on Thai-Cambodian border

December 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his weekly public audience on December 10, Pope Leo XIV issued a call for peace, pointing to a new trouble-spot in Asia.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the renewed conflict along the border between Thailand and Cambodia,” the Pontiff said. Clashes on that border have led to casualties among civilians, and forced thousands of people to flee their homes.

