Catholic World News

Pontifical academy president believes late physicist’s theories point to Christianity

December 16, 2025

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the Pontifical Academy of Theology said that the theories of the 20th-century physicist David Bohm point to Christianity.

“The visions of Bohm and other holistic scientists are not in contradiction with the Christian faith; on the contrary, they find in Christian theology their most complete and profound explanation,” said Bishop Antonio Staglianò, in an article in yesterday’s edition of the Vatican newspaper.

The prelate explained:

Quantum physics shows us the “how” of the extraordinary interconnectedness of being. Christianity reveals to us the “who” and the “why”: everything is united because everything is created and redeemed In Him, the One, and in Him alone we find our true identity of being One.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!