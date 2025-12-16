Catholic World News

Vatican security forces hold jubilee

December 16, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, celebrated Mass on the evening of December 13 for participants in the Jubilee of the Swiss Guard, the Gendarmerie (police), and the Fire Department of Vatican City State.

Reflecting on the first reading of the Gaudete Sunday Mass, Cardinal Parolin preached that “the Lord comes and visits us in our existential deserts: He does not make the problems disappear, but helps us to face them together with Him. And it happens as when the steppe suddenly blossoms!”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

