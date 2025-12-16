Catholic World News

Pope Leo: The Nativity scene reminds us we are never alone

December 16, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Nativity scene is “an important sign: it reminds us that we are part of a wondrous adventure of Salvation in which we are never alone but, as Saint Augustine said, ‘God became man, so that man might become God … so that the human inhabitants of earth might become inhabitants of heaven,’” Pope Leo XIV said on December 13.

Addressing actors of the living Nativity scene of the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major, Pope Leo added, “Spread this message and keep this tradition alive. They are a gift of light for our world, which so badly needs to be able to continue to hope.”

