Pope decries Australian shooting, condemns anti-Semitism

December 15, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: “Enough with these forms of anti-Semitic violence,” Pope XIV cried, in an emotional response to the mass shooting at an Australian Jewish community celebration.

The Pope made his remarks during an audience with volunteers who had donated the Christmas tree in St. Peter’s Square, and set up the Nativity scenes in the square and in the Paul VI auditorium.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

