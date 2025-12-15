Catholic World News

Filipino bishops oppose nuclear power generation

December 15, 2025

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Several Catholic prelates in the Philippines have signed a “pastoral letter” opposing the construction of a nuclear power plant.

Six bishops, led by Archbishop Socrates B. Villegas of Lingayen-Dagupan, signed the letter, expressing “profound concern” about plans for the nuclear power plant, and insisting that the country should rely on renewable sources of energy.

The Filipino bishops cited a statement by Japanese prelates who, reflecting on the Fukushima disaster, concluded that “nuclear power generation is fundamentally incompatible with the vision of a ‘symbiotic society’ that respects all life without exception.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!