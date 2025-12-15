Catholic World News

Czech prosecutor seeks rehabilitation of Cardinal Beran, foe of Communist regime

December 15, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A public prosecutor in Prague has opened a case to clear the legal record of Cardinal Josef Beran, who was exiled by the Communist regime of what was then Czechoslovakia in 1965.

A survivor of the Dachau concentration camp during World War II, the future cardinal was named Archbishop of Prague in 1946. Because he refused to pledge his support for the post-war Communist government, he was harassed and arrested repeatedly. In 1965, when he traveled to Rome to accept a cardinal’s red hat from Pope Paul VI, the government refused to allow him back into the country. He died in exile in 1969.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

