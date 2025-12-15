Catholic World News

Sydney’s Archbishop Fisher blast anti-Semitism after mass murder

December 15, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Anthony Fisher of Sydney condemned the “brazen and callous disregard for human life” in a shooting spree that killed 16 people at a Hannukah celebration, and the “unspeakable evil” of anti-Semitic hatred.

The archbishop said that “public anti-Semitism has festered” in Australia in recent years, and “must be repudiated by every Australian.”

