Catholic World News

Sydney’s Archbishop Fisher blast anti-Semitism after mass murder

December 15, 2025

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Anthony Fisher of Sydney condemned the “brazen and callous disregard for human life” in a shooting spree that killed 16 people at a Hannukah celebration, and the “unspeakable evil” of anti-Semitic hatred.

The archbishop said that “public anti-Semitism has festered” in Australia in recent years, and “must be repudiated by every Australian.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Tue16 December
Advent

Tuesday of the Third Week of Advent

Image for Tuesday of the Third Week of Advent

We are the blind offspring of the children of pitiful Eve Bringing with us the shadows born of an age-old error. But when God deigned to assume the mortal form Of a human nature, then came forth from the Virgin A world of salvation.... —Carmen 4, Sedulius The Roman…

Learn more about this day.

December Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: