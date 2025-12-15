Catholic World News

Hong Kong court finds Jimmy Lai guilty

December 15, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a ruling that was fully expected but still widely denounced, a Hong Kong court on December 15 found democracy activist Jimmy Lai guilty on charges that are likely to bring a life sentence.

The Lai trial has been roundly condemned by international observers. The former media tycoon, who has been imprisoned for five years, declined to leave Hong Kong in order to challenge draconian “national-security” laws that effectively make criticism of the government illegal.

The British government, the former colonial ruler of Hong Kong, decried the verdict. US President Trump has promised to push for Lai’s release.

