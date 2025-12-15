Catholic World News

Diplomacy builds on honesty, trust, Pope says

December 15, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV emphasized the importance of honesty in an address to participants in the Jubilee for Italian Diplomacy.

“Being both authentic Christians and honest citizens means sharing a vocabulary capable of telling things as they are, without duplicity, cultivating harmony among people,” the Pope said. He said that mutual understanding and trust are keys to resolving international tensions.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

