Catholic World News

Diplomacy builds on honesty, trust, Pope says

December 15, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV emphasized the importance of honesty in an address to participants in the Jubilee for Italian Diplomacy.

“Being both authentic Christians and honest citizens means sharing a vocabulary capable of telling things as they are, without duplicity, cultivating harmony among people,” the Pope said. He said that mutual understanding and trust are keys to resolving international tensions.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!