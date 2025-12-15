Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper highlights plight of Tuvalu’s migrants

December 15, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican newspaper devoted the most prominent front-page coverage in its December 13 edition to the plight of migrants who have left the island nation of Tuvalu for Australia because of rising ocean levels.

“The first climate migrants have arrived in Australia,” Giada Aquilino reported. “They are about 300 inhabitants” of Tuvalu, “long threatened by rising ocean levels caused by the devastating effects of climate change.”

