Vatican publishes book on progress of Methodist-Catholic dialogue

December 15, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican Publishing House has published We Believe in One God: Sixty years of Methodists and Catholics walking together, a work compiled by the Methodist-Roman Catholic International Commission.

“Our Commission has confirmed that the consensus between Methodists and Catholics about the foundation of faith and the source of our salvation far outweighs our remaining differences on matters relating to the means of saving grace in the life and practice of our respective communions—although here, too, we have made great advances toward mutual understanding and agreement,” said the dialogue’s co-chairmen, Archbishop Shane Mackinlay of Brisbane and Edgardo Colón-Emeric, dean of Duke Divinity School.

Founded by John Wesley in the 18th century, Methodism was originally a movement within the Church of England. There are 40.5 million Methodists in 138 countries, according to the World Methodist Council.

