‘Let no one be lost,’ Pontiff preaches at Jubilee of Prisoners

December 15, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV celebrated Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica on Gaudete Sunday, the final day of the Jubilee of Prisoners, one of the events of the 2025 jubilee year.

“Working on one’s own feelings and thoughts” is “necessary for those deprived of their freedom, but even more so for those who have the obligation of representing them and making sure that they are treated justly,” Pope Leo preached. “The Jubilee is a call to conversion and, as such, it is a source of hope and joy.”

The Pope added, “Let no one be lost! Let all be saved! This is what our God wants, this is his Kingdom, and this is the goal of his actions in the world.”

