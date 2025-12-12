Catholic World News

Keep high ethical standards, Pope urges Italian intelligence officials

December 12, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: In a December 12 address to officials of Italy’s Information System for the Security of the Republic, Pope Leo XIV encouraged them to maintain an ethical perspective on their work.

Recognizing the importance of intelligence work to protect public safety, the Pope encouraged them to “work not only with professionalism, but also with an ethical perspective that takes into account at least two essential aspects: respect for human dignity and the ethics of communication.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!