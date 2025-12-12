Action Alert!
Keep high ethical standards, Pope urges Italian intelligence officials

December 12, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a December 12 address to officials of Italy’s Information System for the Security of the Republic, Pope Leo XIV encouraged them to maintain an ethical perspective on their work.

Recognizing the importance of intelligence work to protect public safety, the Pope encouraged them to “work not only with professionalism, but also with an ethical perspective that takes into account at least two essential aspects: respect for human dignity and the ethics of communication.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

