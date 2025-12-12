Catholic World News

Decision due in Hong Kong on Jimmy Lai case

December 12, 2025

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: A Hong Kong court is expected to deliver its verdict on December 15 on national-security charges against the democracy activist Jimmy Lai.

Lai, an influential publisher and convert to Catholicism, has been jailed for five years on charges widely recognized as spurious. While US President Trump has vowed to press for Lai’s release, reporters began lining up on December 12 for a place in the courtroom where the verdict will be announced.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!