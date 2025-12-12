Catholic World News

Hong Kong cardinal sees AI as gift from God; Vatican prefect advises caution

December 12, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Stephen Chow, SJ, of Hong Kong preached that “I think AI is not from the devil. AI comes from God.”

The prelate made his remarks during the opening Mass of a December 10-12 gathering organized by the Office of Social Communications of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences. Cardinal Chow added, “I pray that this meeting will help us, liberate us, and inspire us to work with AI to achieve the blessings God intends for us.”

Addressing the bishops and other participants in the gathering, Paolo Ruffini, the prefect of the Dicastery for Communication, offered a more cautious approach. He “cautioned against deepfakes, unverifiable sources, algorithmic filtering, and the opaque logic by which digital platforms shape information flows,” Vatican News reported.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!