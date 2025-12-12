Action Alert!
Vatican publishes 82 homilies of Benedict XVI

December 12, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Libreria Editrice Vaticana, the Vatican publishing house, has published Dio è la vera realtà [God Is the True Reality], a collection of 82 previously unpublished homilies by Pope Benedict XVI.

The Pontiff delivered the homilies both before and after his resignation, between 2005 and 2017; all were delivered during Ordinary Time.

Archbishop Georg Gänswein, Pope Benedict’s private secretary and current apostolic nuncio to three Baltic nations, spoke at yesterday’s presentation of the book.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

