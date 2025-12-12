Action Alert!
Papal praise for Kazakhstan’s contribution to building peace, interreligious dialogue

December 12, 2025

The Astana Times

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received Mäulen Äşimbaev, president of the Senate of Kazakhstan and head of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, in an audience yesterday.

Pope Leo XIV “commended Kazakhstan’s contribution to global peacebuilding,” The Astana Times reported. “According to him, Kazakhstan’s initiatives in interreligious dialogue reflect an important ‘commitment to peace and global well-being,’ and he reaffirmed the Holy See’s support for the congress and its mission.”

Äşimbaev also delivered an official invitation from the nation’s president to visit the central Asian nation.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

