Venezuela revokes cardinal’s passport

December 11, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The government of Venezuela has revoked the passport of Cardinal Baltazar Porras, informing him that he will not be allowed to leave the country.

Cardinal Porras, the retired Archbishop of Caracas, has been a leading critic of the Venezuelan government. He was stopped at the airport as he tried to board a flight to Colombia.

