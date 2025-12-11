Action Alert!
Pope meets with organizers of award for human fraternity

December 11, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV met on December 11 with organizers of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, and applauded their work to honor people who take action to serve the cause of brotherhood, because “words are not enough.”

The Zayed Award was established after Pope Francis joined Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb in signing a statement on Human Fraternity. This year’s prize went to Mia Mottley, the prime minister of Barbados, for her work on climate change.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

