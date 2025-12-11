Catholic World News

Vatican reverses parish closures in Diocese of Buffalo, advocates say

December 11, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for the Clergy has overturned Bishop Michael Fisher’s decision to close three parishes in the Diocese of Buffalo, according to Save Our Buffalo Churches, which has advocated on the parishes’ behalf.

Following the discovery of a procedural error, the bishop revoked a decree closing an additional parish.

