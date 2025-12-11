Catholic World News

Religious Liberty Commission examines availability of military chaplains

December 11, 2025

» Continue to this story on OSV News

CWN Editor's Note: The US Department of Justice’s Religious Liberty Commission heard testimony yesterday from the vicar general of the Archdiocese for the Military Services about the US Army’s cancellation of contracts for help at military chapels.

“A military that preserves the sacramental life of its Catholic members is one that respects their dignity, supports their resilience and reinforces the moral fabric essential to honorable service,” said Msgr. Anthony Frontiero.

President Donald Trump established the Religious Liberty Commission in May; its members include Cardinal Timothy Dolan and Bishop Robert Barron.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!