Archbishop Broglio protests cancellation of contracts at Army chapels

October 20, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Timothy Broglio has protested the cancellation of US Army contracts for help at military chapels, saying that “this action disproportionately harms Catholics.”

Archbishop Broglio, who heads the Archdiocese for the Military Services, referred to the decision to drop contracts for religious-education coordinators and musicians at Army chapels. He said that decision is particularly damaging to Catholic chaplaincies because “the Catholic faith requires continuing religious education and sacramental preparation that can only be accomplished through competent support.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

