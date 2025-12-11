Catholic World News

Haiti needs ‘new moral leadership,’ prelate says

December 11, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The vice president of the Haitian bishops’ conference said in an interview that the nation needs “new moral leadership.”

Bishop Pierre-André Dumas, who was severely wounded in an assassination attempt and is recovering in the United States, spoke with Vatican News about a “lack of vision and moral leadership. The state is often paralyzed and leaves the violent control of a large part of the territory to gangs.”

Haiti’s people cry out in pain “because of the wounds of poverty, gang violence, insecurity, and the fragility of institutions that should be rebuilt,” the prelate said. Despite the pain, he has hope that is “rooted in Christ: the certainty that evil will not have the last word.”

