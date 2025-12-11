Catholic World News

Papal aid for flood-ravaged Asian nations

December 11, 2025

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo has sent aid, through the Dicastery for the Service of Charity, to assist victims of floods in at least four Asian nations.

The Vatican newspaper did not report on the amount of the aid, but did report that the aid was sent “to countries in serious difficulty, such as Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

