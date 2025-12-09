Catholic World News

Pope tells new envoys: Church diplomacy strives for peace

December 09, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a December 6 meeting with new ambassadors from several different countries, Pope Leo XIV vowed: “The Holy See will not be a silent bystander to the grave disparities, injustices and fundamental human rights violations in our human and global community, which is increasingly more fractured and conflict-prone.”

Vatican diplomacy, the Pope said, is “shaped by the values of the Gospel,” and guided primarily by the pursuit of peace, which is “built in the heart and from the heart.”

The Pontiff was speaking with newly accredited ambassadors to the Holy See from Bahrain, Fiji, Finland, Latvia, Lesotho, Liberia, Micronesia, Moldova, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Uzbekistan.

