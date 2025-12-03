Action Alert!
Today is Giving Tuesday, and with only 16 days left in our Fall Campaign, we’ve raised $40,000 -- just 33% of the $125,000 we need by Dec 19. Please help!
Catholic World News

Cameroon: kidnappers release last priest held in captivity

December 03, 2025

» Continue to this story on ACIAfrica

CWN Editor's Note: Father John Beryinyuy Tatah was released on December 2 by separatist guerrillas in Cameroon. He was the last of six priests who were seized on November 15 to be set free.

Church officials in Cameroon have made only cautious public comments on the kidnappings, apparently anxious to avoid increasing tensions in the Anglophone region of the country where separatist sentiments run high.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Wed3 December
Advent

Memorial of St. Francis Xavier, Priest

Image for Memorial of St. Francis Xavier, Priest

The Church celebrates the Memorial of St. Francis Xavier (1506-1552), who was born in the castle of Xavier in Navarre, Spain. In 1525 he went to Paris where he met St. Ignatius Loyola and with whom he received Holy Orders in Venice in 1537. In 1540 he was sent to evangelize India. He labored in western…

Learn more about this day.

December Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: