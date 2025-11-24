Catholic World News

Cameroon bishop threatens to close churches after priest’s kidnapping

November 24, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Andrew Nkea Fuanya of Bamenda, Cameroon, has warned that he will order churches closed and pastoral activities stopped in a troubled region if a priest who was kidnapped on November 15 is not released.

The archbishop said that if Father John Berinyuy Tatah is not freed by November 26, “I request all the priests, religious personnel from all Catholic institutions in Ndop deanery will be closed. Priests will be evacuated for their safety, and the Blessed Sacrament will be removed from the churches.”

The archbishop said that if the priest is not released, he will ask all the priests and lay people of the archdiocese to join with him and “march to the place where he is being held, and will either bring him back home or remain there until he is released.”

