Catholic World News

Georgian prime minister meets with Pontiff

November 24, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV met on November 24 with Georgia’s Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze.

A brief statement from the Vatican press office, released after the meeting, said that the conversation had centered on church-state relations, but also included discussion of international affairs and the challenges facing Georgia.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!